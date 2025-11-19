TSVANGIRAI SECRETS EXPOSED! NEW BOOK LIFTS LID ON MDC BETRAYALS!”



A political bombshell is about to drop. Veteran communicator and former MDC-T presidential spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka has announced that he is putting the finishing touches on an explosive new book chronicling the untold political journey of the late Prime Minister Dr. Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.





Tamborinyoka promises a gripping, insider account of Tsvangirai’s years in government detailing his heroic service, personal sacrifices, and the deep frustrations he endured while dealing with ZANU PF hardliners and the towering influence of Robert Mugabe.





Sources say the book will reveal new and controversial details, including claims of spies and internal saboteurs within the then MDC-T, with names such as James Maridadi reportedly appearing in the pages. Tamborinyoka hints at fresh scandals involving former MDC-T vice presidents and behind-the-scenes power struggles never before made public.





Billed as “a must-read”, this explosive memoir is expected to shake Zimbabwe’s political landscape to its core.