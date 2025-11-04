TUCHAWA VERY IMPORTANT…( Tanzania is an important neighbor, we need it with its leadership despite their flaws ..)-Thomas Sipalo

TUCHAWA VERY IMPORTANT…( Tanzania is an important neighbor, we need it with its leadership despite their flaws ..)





We rely heavily on Tanzania for the majority of our imports, making it important to maintain our cordial relationship…



We might disagree with the manner in which elections were conducted, those are their internal issues as they say that “ndeo yabene sibavulilapo jacket.”.



Tanzania’s leadership is very vital in our international trade,we need them more than they need us,it would be unwise to cut ties or compromise our diplomatic ties with our mwachusa neighbors because of how they handled their elections.

I remain,

Thomas Sipalo ,

Komboni President.