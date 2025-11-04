TUCHAWA VERY IMPORTANT…( Tanzania is an important neighbor, we need it with its leadership despite their flaws ..)-Thomas Sipalo

TUCHAWA VERY IMPORTANT…( Tanzania is an important neighbor, we need it with its leadership despite their flaws ..)
We rely heavily on Tanzania for the majority of our imports, making it important to maintain our cordial relationship…
We might disagree with the manner in which elections were conducted, those are their internal issues as they say that “ndeo yabene sibavulilapo jacket.”.
Tanzania’s leadership is very vital in our international trade,we need them more than they need us,it would be unwise to cut ties or compromise our diplomatic ties with our mwachusa neighbors because of how they handled their elections.
I remain,
Thomas Sipalo ,
Komboni President.
The morals we were taught as African children was to avoid wrong company, even when marrying our parents would find out the history of families you were proposing from to see if the background is good or bad, this was done in order to ensure good morals continue in the clan, today parents just accept anyone that is brought by their sons or daughters without a background check resulting in the current problems experienced in marriage’s today. In the same vain, countries normally avoid neighbors with bad leadership traits because embracing them is like saying we are okey with how they lead, this encourages bad leaders to continue on their trajectory, a country must never be blackmailed by another because they offer a good route to the sea even if they are killing their own citizens, that is why in life people should always look at alternatives. Just look at those that had the nerve to attend and look at their traits, you will see some similarities in how they think hence the adage Birds of a feather flock together.
Only fools would condemn hh, even during southern Africa independence struggle zambia survive through Tanzania. These idiots blaming hh were going to be the first time criticise hh if Tanzania close our fuel supply line. Well done hh your act was in favor of 20 million Zambians including the ones criticising you today, as am writing they are from filling their vehicles tanks, or their cars they have just imported have just landed in dar es lam now. Had to understand a power wanting characters.
Well spoken Mwana, apa Pena walanda. Only political dunderheads can not see any sense in the president’s visit to Tanzania and it’s better to ignore them.