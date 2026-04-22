Tucker Carlson expresses regret, says he’ll be ‘tormented’ for helping Donald Trump become U.S. president

Tucker Carlson has apologised for helping Donald Trump become president.

The right-wing commentator and former Fox News host has been critical of President Donald Trump in recent years, especially regarding the war in Iran.

Hosting his brother, Republican operative Buckley Carlson, on his self-titled show Monday, the conservative continued his recent run of attacking Trump, which began with him calling Operation Epic Fury “absolutely disgusting and evil.”

“You and I and everyone else who supported him, you wrote speeches for him, I campaigned for him, I mean we’re implicated in this for sure,” Tucker Carlson told his sibling, expressing genuine contrition.

“It’s not enough to say, ‘I changed my mind.’ Or like, ‘Oh this is bad, I’m out.’ It’s like, in very small ways, but in real ways, you and me and millions of people like us are the reason this is happening right now.

“So I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences. You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be. And I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional. That’s all I’ll say.”

“But the question is, what is this?” he asked. “Was this always the plan? You don’t want to be a conspiracy nut but, like, clearly there were signs of low character, we knew that, but it didn’t…

“There are tons of people of low character who, like, outperform their character. It doesn’t have to be …”

“Sort of the norm, actually, these days!” Buckley Carlson broke in as the pair erupted into hysterical laughter.

The brothers went on to discuss the two attempts on Trump’s life during the campaign at Butler, Pennsylvania, and later at his Florida golf club, suggesting serious investigations into those incidents had been “stymied” by senior officials.

The pair also questioned the president’s loyalty to anyone other than his very wealthiest donors.

“The only people he has been loyal to are the neocons and his donors,” Tucker said bitterly.

Tucker, who endorsed Trump in the 2024 election, most notably broke with Trump in 2025 when he and other MAGA figures pressed for the U.S. military to stay out of Israel’s conflict with Iran, citing his 2024 White House campaign promise to “prevent World War III.” At the time, the former Fox News host accused Trump of being “complicit in the act of war” in a newsletter.

Trump hit back at Carlson while fielding questions from reporters. “I don’t know what Tucker Carlson is saying. Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen,” Trump said.