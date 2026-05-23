Tulsi Gabbard Resigns as U.S. Director of National Intelligence Amid Reports of Policy Clash Over Iran

Tulsi Gabbard has announced her resignation as Director of National Intelligence under President Donald Trump’s administration, officially citing family reasons related to her husband’s serious illness.

However, multiple reports suggest deeper disagreements inside the administration over U.S. military intervention abroad — particularly regarding Iran and Venezuela — may have contributed to her departure.

Gabbard has long been known for opposing foreign military entanglements, a position that reportedly placed her at odds with growing pressure for a tougher stance inside Washington.