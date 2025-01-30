Tupac murder suspect faces new charge for another incident in jail

Duane “Keefe D” Davis, the former gang member arrested in connection with the shooting death of Tupac Shakur, is facing a new charge after he and a fellow inmate at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas got into a physical altercation.

Per TMZ, Davis, who is awaiting his trial in Tupac’s 1996 shooting death, got into a “mutual combat” with the other inmate by “throwing closed fist strikes.” The other inmate was reportedly put in a headlock by Davis during the fight.

Reports also state that a corrections officer had to discharge pepper spray on the two brawling inmates before their fight was ultimately broken up. In the wake of the fight, Davis, who has since been charged with battery by a prisoner, is said to have told officers that he was “just standing his ground.”]

Davis, a suspect long on investigators’ radar, has openly acknowledged his presence in the Cadillac during the fatal drive-by shooting of Tupac. In his 2019 memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” Davis detailed his involvement. He also claimed in the book that he provided the murder weapon.

Davis’ arrest also came on the heels of a police raid on his wife’s Henderson residence, during which authorities sought evidence related to Shakur’s killing, according to CBS News.

The police seized various items during the raid, including multiple computers, a cellphone, a hard drive, a Vibe magazine featuring Tupac, 40-caliber bullets, photograph-filled containers, and a copy of Davis’ 2019 memoir.

Following his arrest, Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said Davis was the “shot caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime,” adding that the suspect “orchestrated the plan that was carried out.”

Davis has been locked up since September 2023, and his murder trial is scheduled to start in March.