Tupac’s Ex Girlfriend Claims Suge Knight Was Intimate With Diddy’s Baby Mama

Tupac’s ex girlfriend Desiree Smith recently joined The Art Of Dialogue for another sit-down interview, and some bombshell allegations about the Death Row and Bad Boy war didn’t take long to emerge. First off, she claimed that Suge Knight slept with one of Diddy’s baby mamas, Misa Hylton, who gave birth to Justin Combs. Then, Smith addressed claims that ‘Pac slept with Biggie’s partner Faith Evans and doubled down by claiming that he also slept with Mary J. Blige, who is one of Hylton’s best friends. While this is just speculative rumor and by no means a confirmation of anything, it still adds a lot of alleged context and strife to the turbulent mid-’90s period that sadly took the lives of two of the best MCs to ever do it.

Of course, this is not the only time that Desiree Smith has spoken about her relationship with Tupac and the dynamics between Suge Knight, Diddy, and others. For example, a couple of years ago, she claimed that Pac knew how he sold his soul to the devil in his contract with Suge.

Elsewhere, one of the other subjects of Desiree Smith’s story, Misa Hylton, actually caught some heat recently for her reflections on how Diddy got his career off the ground. “Please do not come here with any negativity, instead try praying for all involved,” she shared on social media. “You cannot erase history and cultural impact. This is also OUR legacy. EVERY single person whose blood, sweat, tears, talent and business acumen went into this movement. WERE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED WERE YOU NOT INSPIRED??!” This adds to other comments on the current Sean Combs legal scandal from folks like Suge Knight, who questioned his ties to the FBI a few months ago.

“He’s not a dummy, so he’s smart enough to work his magic,” Suge Knight alleged. “On top of that, he’s been involved with the FBI for most of his career. He got powerful people. One of his partners who started his company with drug money, President Obama got him out of prison! So it’s not like he don’t have no moves. I don’t think nobody should just count him out. I don’t think he’s gonna lay down and curl in the corner and die. He’s probably going through a lot of withdrawals with the drugs [in jail].”