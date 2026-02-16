Turkey warns of potential nuclear response if Iran goes nuclear



Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that if Iran successfully develops nuclear weapons, Turkey may feel compelled to pursue its own nuclear programme…a move that could spark a regional nuclear arms race in West Asia.





Key facts:



– Turkey’s military strength: Ranked among the top 8–10 armed forces in the world and typically the strongest in the Middle East in conventional terms, according to Global Firepower indices.





– Iran’s military strength: Often placed around 14th–16th globally, reflecting significant manpower and missile capabilities.





– Neither Turkey nor Iran currently possesses nuclear weapons, though Turkey is under NATO’s nuclear umbrella and Iran’s nuclear programme remains a major point of international tension.





The warning underscores growing anxiety about nuclear proliferation in a region already strained by conflicts, rivalries, and strategic competition.