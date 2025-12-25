Turkish–Israeli Rivalry: Syria, Gas, and the Struggle for Eastern Mediterranean Supremacy



📌 A New Phase of Tension



Turkish–Israeli relations have entered one of their most strained periods in decades, moving beyond episodic diplomatic crises into a sustained strategic rivalry.

Once defined by pragmatic cooperation interrupted by political clashes, the relationship is now unsettled by competing visions for Syria’s future, regional security architecture, and control over Eastern Mediterranean energy resources.

The trajectory of this rivalry is likely to shape Eastern Mediterranean and Middle Eastern geopolitics in the coming decade, with Syria and energy emerging as its central fault lines





📌 Netanyahu’s Message to Erdogan: “Forget Imperial Dreams”



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a pointed message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a summit with Greek and Cypriot leaders.



He warned that those who “dream of establishing empires and dominating our lands” should abandon such ambitions, stressing that Israel and its partners are both willing and able to defend their strategic interests.



The remark, directed at Ankara’s expanding regional role, reflects growing Israeli unease over Turkey’s political, military, and maritime assertiveness.





📌 Erdogan’s Counterattack: Israel as a Source of Regional Instability



Erdogan responded by sharply criticizing Israel’s actions in Syria as destabilizing and a threat to regional security, cautioning that they risk triggering wider confrontation.



Framing the dispute in terms of sovereignty and maritime rights, he declared: “We will not commit injustice, but we will not give up our rights, whether in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Aegean Sea, or elsewhere.”



This rhetoric positions Turkey as defending legitimate national interests against exclusionary alliances and expanding Israeli influence.





📌 Syria as the Strategic Flashpoint



Syria has become the principal arena of Turkish–Israeli competition.

Following the erosion of central authority in Damascus and the emergence of new political arrangements on the ground, Turkey has expanded its military presence and political engagement in Syria.

This has alarmed Israel, which fears that Ankara’s growing footprint, including the prospect of permanent bases and aligned local forces, could constrain Israel’s freedom of action on its northern front and alter the regional security balance.

Israel portrays Turkish entrenchment in Syria not merely as a diplomatic concern, but as a potential long-term strategic challenge.





📌 The Eastern Mediterranean Gas Factor



Beyond Syria lies another decisive theater of competition: Eastern Mediterranean natural gas.

The discovery of major offshore fields such as Tamar, Leviathan, and Karish has transformed energy into a core geopolitical asset.



Israel seeks to leverage these resources to become a key energy supplier to Europe through pipelines and LNG infrastructure, in coordination with Cyprus and Greece, embedding itself within Europe’s long-term energy security architecture.





Turkey, however, rejects energy frameworks that exclude it from regional decision-making and transit routes.

Ankara’s ambition to position itself as a central energy corridor between East and West directly challenges Israeli and Greek–Cypriot designs, turning energy from a potential area of cooperation into a driver of rivalry.





📌 Broader Implications: Alliances and the Regional Balance



This rivalry is reshaping the region’s alliance structure.

Israel’s deepening strategic coordination with Greece and Cyprus signals a containment logic aimed at counterbalancing Turkey’s reach.

Turkey, meanwhile, is constructing its own web of influence through engagement with Syria’s evolving leadership, outreach across the Gulf, and an expanding footprint in North Africa, seeking to anchor its power in energy routes, military presence, and political partnerships.