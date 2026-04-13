Turkish President Erdogan Threatens Military Action Against Israel

Read : Erdogan Threatens Military Action Against Israel, Draws Comparison To Turkey’s Past Interventions In Libya And Karabakh

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued an unprecedented military threat against Israel on Sunday, April 12, 2026, stating that Turkey could intervene militarily against the Jewish state just as it previously deployed forces in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.



Speaking at the International Asia-Political Parties Conference in Istanbul, Erdogan declared: “Just as we entered Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we will do the same to them. There is nothing to prevent us from doing it.”

Erdogan cited ongoing Israeli military operations in Lebanon as the primary trigger for his remarks, alleging that civilians continued to be killed despite a declared ceasefire. He also stated that Pakistan’s active mediation role in the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict had, in his view, been the only factor restraining Turkey from taking earlier action against Israel.

Turkish prosecutors simultaneously filed criminal indictments against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and 35 other Israeli officials, including Defense Minister Israel Katz, over the October 2025 naval interception of the Gaza-bound flotilla “Sumud.” The charges include crimes against humanity and genocide, according to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency.

Israel rejected the threats firmly. Netanyahu accused Erdogan of persecuting his own Kurdish population. Defense Minister Katz described the Turkish president as “a Muslim Brotherhood man.” Turkey’s Foreign Ministry subsequently issued a formal statement on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, comparing Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler, a characterization widely condemned internationally.

Analysts note that while Erdogan’s rhetoric is consistent with his pattern of positioning Turkey as a champion of Palestinian and Muslim causes, the explicit military comparison to Libya and Karabakh marks an escalation in tone that has drawn international attention given Turkey’s status as NATO’s second-largest military force.

Sources: The Jerusalem Post | Israel Hayom | The Telegraph | Anadolu Agency

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