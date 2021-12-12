Press Statement For Immediate Release

TUTWA MUST DO ZAMBIANS A FAVOUR BY SHUTTING HIS MOUTH

…….PF was like a cloud and when it disappeared, Zambians had a brighter day.

IT’S SAID that people who lack humility are really annoying.

Yesterday, Tutwa Ngulube, an immediate past Member of Parliament (MP) for Kabwe Central constituency told the Daily Revelation that Zambians were now regretting for voting out PF. The tone and decibel of his voice was accompanied with his usual arrogance.

When he was uttering his sentiments, I paused a bit and asked myself some questions; is Tutwa still in Zambia or he has ran to another planet? Isn’t he the same guy who called the Zambian youths disgruntled and threatened to break their bones when they wanted to protest against the misrule, corruption, Honey Bee scandal and lawlessness; things which were the hallmark of their governance? Isn’t he the same guy who once claimed that Zambians were in favour of the infamous Bill 10? Does this man remember how princes Monica Ensberg grilled him at Mulungushi Conference Centre during a Bill 10 debate? Who has appointed him as our spokesperson for him to insinuate that we are regretting? Who can regret voting out carderism, stinking corruption, police brutality and an ailing economy?

We are appealing to Tutwa Ngulube to do us a favour by shutting his mouth tightly. It’s now clear that Zambians detest people who are full of self-worth or self-importance and those who display feelings of superiority over others. We removed PF from power because it was just a criminal gang that was so rude and lived its life with no concern for others. The only intent that PF had was to piss off other people from certain regions but they ended up annoying everyone around.

The New Dawn governance style is so inspiring that we are regretting not having ushered it in earlier than this. Even the international community sees credibility and seriousness in the current administration because of it’s stance on the rule of law which has has burried carderism, police brutality, corruption and many other social evils which came about due to Edgar Lungu’s bad leadership.

Our advice to rejected Tutwa Ngulube is that he should understand that he lacks basic courtesy. If he is going to continue being rude, cynical, habitually sarcastic or pessimistic, his life options are going to be very limited. There is no sane Zambian who can regret voting out PF; that criminal gang was like a cloud and when it disappeared, Zambians had a brighter day.

