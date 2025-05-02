Twerking prophetess waiting for God’s revelation to feature Yo Maps



PRECIOUS Lungu of Mount Moriah Ministries, known as the twerking prophetess, has disclosed that she is waiting for God’s guidance to feature renowned artiste, Elton Mulenga, alias, Yo-maps and other gospel artistes on her upcoming album.



Lungu, shot to fame, after she was associated to a case where a woman of Lusaka’s Garden Compound kept her dead husband’s body for close to two years.



She says Yo Maps is a christian and and it is not a sin to mingle with him.



She told Kalemba in an interview that Yo Maps has helped a lot of people despite singing secular music unlike other christians.



Lungu said she was happy with the artiste, his works and what he does for people.



She said she was waiting for God’s guidance on whether to feature him and other gospel artistes on one of her albums.



The prophetess said she is launching her album titled ‘Umoyo Siwanga’ on May 9, 2025 and has called upon christians and non Christians to worship with the team at National Heroes Stadium.



She said the six track album has featured two of her children and she is not intending to feature any gospel artistes for now until the spirit leads.



“I am calling upon everyone to turn up in numbers and worship with us and support our vision on the said date at Heroes Stadium,” she stated.



Lungu further said christians should emulate what Yo Maps does by helping other people and doing good for them.



“I am happy with what he does, Yo maps is helping people a lot, us christians will give excuses, and mock others, To Maps is just an office, he is a christian who goes to church and worships God,” she said.



She added a christian should not only mingle with christians but also sinners because God died for everyone.



“God wants all those who doesn’t know him to know him, and about featuring Yo- maps him in one of my songs, for now I don’t know, but I will do according to the will of God,” he said.



Meanwhile, Lungu encouraged her fellow artistes never to give up on their dreams and always follow God’s guidance.



She said music is all about focus because those who are already in the industry might welcome one and sometimes may not.



“I was welcomed by Kings Malembe Malembe, Mwenshi Mulusa and Martha, they encouraged me and still encourages me,” she said.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba April 28,2025