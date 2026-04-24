Twin brothers electrocuted as they try to save pigeon from power lines

Two identical twin brothers di£d side by side after being electrocuted while trying to retrieve a pigeon from power lines using a metal pole.

Giacomo and Francesco Fierloni, 22, were struck by a powerful electric shock after accidentally touching medium-voltage cables with a metal pole.

One of them is believed to have been k!lled as he desperately tried to save the other.

The tragedy unfolded during a hunting-related activity in a rural area near Magione, Italy, on Tuesday, April 21. Both of them had gone to a family hut in the La Goga area to train decoy birds, which was one of their shared passions.

According to investigators, one pigeon had landed on cables carrying around 20,000 volts at a height of roughly 10 metres. In an attempt to bring the bird down, one of the twins used a long metal pole, which is commonly used in hunting.

Although it is not clear which brother it was, he is believed to have either made contact with the live wires or alternatively the electricity arced across the gap when the pole was near. He was electrocuted instantly.

His brother is then thought to have rushed to help him, only to be fatally struck as well.

The incident took place within moments, leaving the pair lying together in tall grass beneath an embankment.

Their family only realised something was wrong when the brothers stopped answering their phones.

Earlier that evening, they had told their father Giorgio they would be home late.

After growing concerned, relatives tracked their location via a mobile phone and went to the area. The twins’ uncle discovered their bodies near the hut at around midnight.

Emergency crews attempted to revive them but were unable to save either brother.

The shocking d£aths have devastated the local community, where they were well known and admired.

They worked in the family plumbing and heating business and were described by their mayor and former teachers as “genuine and kind” young men with a strong work ethic.

Tributes have poured in on social media, remembering them as inseparable and devoted to their family and passions.

Their grieving parents said: “They were our strength, our present and our future. They were born together and together they left.”

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events leading up to the fatal accident.