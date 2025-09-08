Breaking news



Two arrested in 2022 KZN political murder, part of returned 121 dockets





The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Political Killings Task Team has made a significant breakthrough in the fight against politically motivated violence, arresting two suspects in connection with the 2022 murder of Xolani Ndlovu-Ntombela.





The arrests are part of ongoing investigations into 121 case dockets recently returned to the task team from Gauteng.





Ndlovu-Ntombela was gunned down at his home in Mpophomeni in November 2022. Authorities have linked his killing to his efforts to expose illegal land sales in the Emasosheni area.





The suspects, aged 55 and 23, were already in custody for other charges and now face accusations of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.





KZN Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi praised the task team and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for their relentless efforts in tackling politically motivated crimes.





“This case is one of many we are actively pursuing to bring justice to victims and their families,” Mkhwanazi said.





The 121 dockets, previously removed from the task team amid allegations of political interference, were reinstated following public outcry and a directive from National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola.





The suspects are set to appear in the Howick Magistrate’s Court today, Monday, 8 September 2025.





The arrests mark a renewed push to address KZN’s long-standing issue of political violence, with the task team continuing to investigate high-profile cases, including the murders of councillors and traditional leaders.