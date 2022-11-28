Two Bank Workers In Court For Withdrawing K90,000 From Mayuka’s Account

WHILE he was away in Egypt and depositing money to his savings account back home in Zambia, two suspects allegedly withdrew over K90,000 from renowned soccer star Emmanuel Mayuka.

A bank teller and an accountant at a named bank in Lusaka are appearing in court in connection with the withdrawal of the money without from the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations tournament top scorer’s bank account without his consent.

The accused are Evans Kabaso, 30, a bank teller of Kabulonga and Kangwa Makumba, 51, accountant of Kabangwe area.

The are facing 15 counts of theft, forgery theft by servant.

Evidence is that Mr Mayuka, 32, was alerted about the questionable transactions on account by his relationship manager at the bank, Simon Kasempe.

When the case came up last week before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court, Mr Mayuka of Salama Park, Lusaka, said in July 2017 while in Egypt, he received a phone call from Mr Kasempe, who he referred to as his bank manager.

“He asked me if I was in Zambia and I told him I was not. He them asked me if I was transacting money from my savings account in May, June and July, and I said no,” the former English Premier League side Southampton player said.

He narrated that he was surprised to learn that his account back home was being debited.

“I was shocked that money was being withdrawn from my account,” he said.

He said Mr Kasempe then told him he would call back later.

“When he called me back, he told me the withdrawal from my account was K96, 500. I never instructed anyone to withdraw money from my account. While abroad, I would use bank to bank accounts transactions,” Mr Mayuka said.

The currently clubless sportsman said Makumba was his former personal ‘bank manager’ whom he met once.

“From that time[ I had met Makumba], I thought he was still my personal bank manager,” he said before informing the court that the bank later gave him back the stolen money.

The court also heard that bank investigations into the theft led to disciplinary action taken against Kabaso who was later reported to the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Trial continues.

