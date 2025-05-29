Two female Secret Service officers suspended after fighting outside Obama’s home

Two female U.S. Secret Service officers have been suspended after footage showed them fighting outside former President Barack Obama’s Washington, D.C. residence.

Per Fox News, the May 21 incident happened around 2:30 a.m., and the suspended officers were in uniform at the time. In an audio recording that was shared online, one of the female officers is heard requesting for a supervisor to immediately respond to scene before “I whoop this girl’s a**.”

“I need a supervisor out here… immediately before I whoop this girl’s a**,” the female officer is heard saying in the call. Footage of the incident also shows the two female officers seemingly engaging in a shoving contest before their physical altercation breaks up.

Responding to the incident in a statement, a Secret Service spokesperson said that the two female agents in question have been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

“The individuals involved were suspended from duty and this matter is the subject of an internal investigation. The Secret Service has a very strict code of conduct for all employees and any behavior that violates that code is unacceptable,” the spokesperson said. “Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further.”

This isn’t the first time the Secret Service has had to investigate the actions of officers stationed at the Obamas’ homes. In November 2024, Face2Face Africa reported that a released memoir claimed that a senior Secret Service agent who was part of Obama’s security detail intentionally violated his duties on multiple occasions while he attempted to establish a romantic relationship with his former girlfriend.

Per ABC News, the book, titled Undercover Heartbreak: a Memoir of Trust and Trauma, was written by the former agent’s girlfriend Koryeah Dwanyen, and released in October 2024.

The memoir makes mention of occasions where the former agent, who is given the pseudonym “Dale”, committed possible security breaches while guarding the Obamas’ Hawaii beachfront home. Dwanyen says that in one instance in 2022, the former agent arranged for her to come over to the beach house while the former president and his family were not around.

The Secret Service ultimately launched an investigation into the former agent’s actions after they became aware of the alleged security breaches.