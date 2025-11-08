Two Hours of Power, a Lifetime of Darkness- Simpamba Abraham

Two Hours of Power, a Lifetime of Darkness



So ba Vice-President says two to three hours of power is enough well, maybe in fairy tales, not in a modern economy! How do you expect anyone to run a business, study for exams, or even charge a phone in 2025 with this kind of kindergarten mathematics on energy policy?





Ba Vice-President, Zambia is not a candle-making factory! Our people deserve more than a few flickers of light before being plunged back into darkness both literally and politically.





And this idea that low-density residents should support themselves with solar while others are pitied with a few extra hours of power? That’s not leadership that’s load-shedding of responsibility! In fact, it seems there’s a national blackout in your thinking, because such reasoning shows not just a shortage of power, but a load-shedding of brains.





Your attitude reflects exactly what’s wrong leadership driven not by service to the people, but by personal ambition wrapped in careless words.





Zambians are tired of mediocrity being sold as compassion. If two hours of power is enough, Madam, kindly switch off Community House for 22 hours a day and experience the enough you preach. Let the candles guide your Cabinet meetings too maybe then, reality will shine a little brighter.





We are done laughing at national problems. Zambia needs competence, not comedy. Power to the people should not mean two hours of ZESCO and twenty-two hours of excuses.



Simpamba Abraham

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu! 﫵