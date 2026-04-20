Two Israelis arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran, police say

Israeli police said they have arrested two young men on suspicion of spying for Iran, with one allegedly planning to undergo training abroad

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Police said 19-year-old Sagi Haik from Ness Ziona had been in contact with an Iranian agent for several months before his arrest in March.

Haik “agreed to undergo training in one of the Arab countries” and was asked to recruit others to carry out missions, police said.

Authorities said he also shared personal details of family members, who later received threatening messages from the alleged handler.

Police said Haik confessed during questioning to assisting another suspect, 21-year-old Assaf Chetrit from Beit Oved, who was also arrested.

Both suspects are expected to be charged later on Monday in a district court, police said.