Two Israelis killed in missile attack – IDF

IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin says two Israelis have been killed in Iran’s retaliatory attack.

In a briefing, Defrin says: “Even though we have extensive operations of the IDF air defence systems, it’s still not foolproof.” He urges people in Israel to follow instructions from the authorities and take shelter when under attack.

Defrin says the IDF has “severely damaged” Iran’s defence system, adding that Israel is working with the US military to continue its attack.

“We’re going to continue with that campaign until we manage to achieve all the goals we have set for ourselves,” he says.

In addition to the two deaths reported, Israel’s Ministry of Health says that since the start of the attack on Iran, 456 people have been taken to hospital. Of those, 86 are still in hospital and in intensive care, it says.