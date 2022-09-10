TWO MALE TEACHERS INJURE THEMSELVES OVER WOMAN – KALULUSHI

Two male teachers at a named secondary school in Kalulushi on Friday injured themselves over new female teacher.

According to information available, two male teachers identified as Banda Fredrick, 34 and Chiluba Patrick 37, on Friday challenged themselves to a fight after a new female teacher identified as Milly Chanda, 28, asked for a handyman to clear the surrounding of her house.

The two teachers who were sitting in the staffroom putting their things in order at once offered to do it for free. Mr. Banda was the first then Mr. Chiluba.

Like a joke, the two teachers started exchanging words, I will do it not you, she wants me to do it. The drama in the staffroom surprised female teachers. Mr. Chiluba jokingly told off Mr. Banda that a married man should not be working at single woman’s house it is inappropriate.

It appeared these words did not settle well with Mr. Banda who thought the friend was trying to put him off the market. He silently walked to him and helped him to see stars during the day with a sharp slap across the face.

Throwing the papers, and pushing the staffroom table, Mr. Chiluba was already positioned to fight back. In seconds, punches were all over like stones in the staffroom. Female teachers were shouting, calling for help however, it was unfortunate because many teachers had knocked off.

The two male teachers reached for their necks, Mr. Banda was overpowered, one forehead straight on the sickly lips was enough to rip them open. His shirt was shortly caked with clotted blood, Mr. Chiluba fearing his friend would die came back to his senses. He tried to help him up but the moment he brought his face close to Mr. Banda, he also aimed for the lips with his left punch and succeeded.

The two teachers were bleeding badly and did not continue to fight.

Meanwhile, the two teachers who were rushed to the clinic, today met at church since they are both sabbath keepers but did not talk to each other except for staring at each angrily like they wanted a second fight.

Tompo © 2022