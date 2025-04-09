Two more judgements await jailed Munir Zulu

A day after being jailed for one year, Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu was yesterday back in court facing three counts of seditious practices.





Just like the libel case which earned him jail term on Monday, the seditious practices case before Lusaka magistrate Fydes Hamaundu is linked to utterances.



Allegations against him emanate from sentiments he linked to the purported abduction of ex-Petauke legislator Emmanuel Jay Banda.

Mr Zulu is accused of claiming that President Hakainde Hichilema directed the Inspector General of Police and the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security to eliminate him and others unnamed.



He is further accused of declaring the Eastern Province a “no-go area” and a “danger zone” for Southerners

Zulu is said to have uttered the alleged seditious words between May 25 and 27, 2024, which were aimed at raising discontent or disaffection among Zambians.



The words in issue are also alleged to have been uttered to promote feelings of ill will or hostility between different communities or different parts of a community.

Mr Zulu denied the allegations but was later found with a case to answer and placed on his defence, to which the politician said he would call 50 witnesses to aide it.



Yesterday, the case came up for continued defence with the accused calling the last defence witness, Kennedy Chanda, a Governance Enhancement Initiative director.

In his testimony, Mr Chanda said the accused made the alleged seditious utterances to call on the authority to act on some activities that were happening in the country.



“…he [Zulu] was pleading with the President to take action on the things we have seen in the video because they hinge on threats and inciting by UPND youths,” he said.

In cross examination, the State asked Mr Chanda if he had shown any proof that the people he watched in a clip were UPND cadres, to which he said no.



“Do you have any evidence to show proof that any of those youths are not appearing in court?” state advocate Victor Choongo asked Mr Chanda, the eighth and last defence witness, who said “No”.



The defence closed it’s it’s case and the magistrate set May 20 as date for judgement.

Another judgement before Lusaka magistrate Trevor Kasanda awaits him on April 30 in a case he is charged with seditious practices for claiming that President Hakainde Hichilema would dissolve Parliament and call for early elections on September 8, 2023.



The outspoken lawmaker is also scheduled to appeared before Lusaka magistrate Amy Chilangwa on accusations of uttering words deemed expression of hate against the people of Bweengwa.



This was after he said that he was more intelligent than the people of Bweengwa.

(Mwebantu, Wednesday, 9th April, 2025)