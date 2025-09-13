Two people accused of planning to bewitch President Hichilema have been found guilty

TWO TRADITIONAL HEALERS CONVICTED IN WITCHCRAFT CASE INVOLVING PRESIDENT HH





Traditional doctors Leonard Phiri and Jasten Mabulesse Candunde have been found guilty by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on two counts: professing knowledge of witchcraft and possession of charms.





The pair is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday.



The charges stem from an alleged plot to bewitch President Hakainde Hichilema, with prosecutors stating that between 22nd and 23rd November 2024, the two men—acting jointly—pretended to exercise supernatural powers intended to instill fear.





Their conviction marks a rare enforcement of Zambia’s Witchcraft Act.



By Znbc