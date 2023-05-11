TWO PEOPLE DIE ON THE SPOT AS DRIVER GOES ON THE RUN.

Two people are reported to have died on the spot with seven others nursing serious injuries after a Mitsubishi Fuso they were on failed to ascend the Mafinga hills and in the process overturned.

The accident happened in the early hours of Wednesday at Sese village in Chief Mwenechifungwe’s area, about 70 Kilometers East of Isoka town.

Muchinga province Deputy Commanding Officer Ronald Zambo has identified the deceased persons as Shepherd Sikanyika and Ezekiel Sikapizye aged 40 and 23 respectively, of Katonga village in Isoka District of Muchinga Province.

“Involved was a Mitsubishi Fuso registration number AIB 4838 which has a damaged passengers’ door window glass and depressed tail. It was being driven from West towards the East by Male Davy Sichone aged about 35 of Katonga village in Isoka district who sustained unknown injuries, if any, as he fled the scene after the accident. Onboard the said motor vehicle was unknown number of passengers who were going for munada (make shift open market) from Isoka out of which two passengers sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot and were identified as male Shepherd Sikanyika aged 40 and male Ezekiel Sikapizye aged 23 all of katonga village in Isoka district and their bodies have since been deposited to Isoka district hospital mortuary,” Says Mr Mubanga.

He adds that ” Seven other passengers sustained various serious injuries and are admitted to the same hospital, the victims were identified as Female Mary Sichela aged 39 years of Kalemelela village in Isoka district, female Belinda Nambela aged 39 of Kawenga village, Isoka district, female Mirriam Mauluka aged 37 of Kawenga village, female Joyce Namfukwe aged 40 of Chiwanda village, female Loveness Namukoko aged 44 of katonga village, female Rebecca Silungwe aged 46 of kalemelela village and female Liliana Nakawala aged 41 of Kawenga village.”

These are believed to be traders who were going for an open day market locally known as ‘Munada’.

Accident happened when the motor vehicle, due to unknown reasons failed to ascend mafinga hills and started reversing uncontrollably until it careered off the road to the left and overturned.

Manhunt for the driver has been instituted.

In December 2021, nine lives were claimed at the same spot when a Fuso fighter with about 30 people on board rolled downhill and overturned.

They were on their way to an open day market from Isoka to Mafinga district, police confirmed.

Chete FM