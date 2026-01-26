TWO PF SUPPORTERS INJURED IN AFTER ALLEGEDLY BEING AT ATTACKED BY CADRES FROM RIVAL POLITICAL PARTY IN KASAMA





Two Patriotic Front-PF supporters have sustained serious injuries after they were allegedly attacked by supporters from a named political party, during Campaigns in location area of Kasama District.





The incidents are said to have occurred between Sunday 25th January 2026 and today Monday 26 January 2026 around 12:00 Hours.





Lukashya Member of Parliament GEORGE CHISANGA who is also the Tonse Alliance Campaign Manager for the Kasama Mayoral By Elections has confirmed the incident to a Mano News team that rushed to location Urban clinic, were the two casualties are currently admitted.





Mr. CHISANGA has expressed concern over the incident saying such violence is disrupting peaceful campaigns in Kasama district.





He charges that some political parties are not adhering to the campaign time table and this is causing confusion.



