11TH SEPTEMBER 2025.

CHILILABOMBWE -ZAMBIA



TWO SUSPECTED MEALIE MEAL SMUGGLERS DIES AFTER ZNS SHOOTING IN CHILILABOMBWE





BY DINA SOKO



Tragedy has struck in Chililabombwe after a second suspected smuggler, Felix Wakasu, died while receiving treatment at Nchanga Hospital in Chingola.





Wakasu had been rushed to the facility earlier today after being shot by Zambia National Service (ZNS) officers in Konkola Township.





Wakasu and another man, Prosper Kashita, were allegedly shot this afternoon as they attempted to smuggle mealie meal ,Kashita died on the spot, and his body was later deposited at Kakoso Level One Hospital mortuary.





Authorities are yet to release an official statement on the incident, which has stirred tension among residents. Police are expected to provide details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the next steps in the investigation.



Credit: Konkola Radio.