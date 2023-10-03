TWO UGANDAN MEN END UP IN HOSPITAL AFTER FIGHT OVER MOTHER OF 10

TWO men are nursing deep cuts at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital after a bloody fight over a mother of 10 children.

The victims, 38-year-old Charles Okwale and 48-year-old Joseph Esenu, engaged in a fist fight involving the use of daggers and handheld hoes.

The Sunday fight occurred after Esenu allegedly caught Okwale in a sexual act with his wife Petwa Ajakol at around midnight in Aukot Village, Soroti District, according to authorities.

Hospital records show that Okwale, who was in critical condition and unable to walk by press time, sustained a deep and open wound on the left side of the chest in addition to his arms and legs.

By Monday morning, he could only make gestures by hand to caretakers.

Whereas Okwale was bedridden inside a small private room within the male surgical ward, his rival Esenu was also wailing in pain at the same hospital with deep open injuries on his head, arms and the back.

The victims are both residents of Aukot parish in Aukot Sub County, Soroti District.

Esenu claimed that his wife and Okwale had been in an unusual sexual relationship since 2015 and his attempts to call for its end always fell on deaf ears.

“This is the third time I’m getting them red handed. I first caught them in the bush and forgave them. The second time was in 2018 when my clan members intervened and charged him a fine of Shs200,000 on caution not to repeat,” Esenu said.

Esenu said after leaving a beer party on Sunday together with the wife at 11:30pm, the woman sneaked out, leading to a search in which he found the pair making love.

“In his attempt to flee, I hit him with a dagger. He managed to escape but returned with a hand hoe to fight back, and in the process, I was also injured,” he explained on Monday.

Esenu further alleged that the two were found in a house belonging to Moses Achunu whose wife had been what he described as their “infidelity fixer.””

Aukot sub–County LC III chairperson John Michael Egadu confirmed the incident and attributed it to “alcoholism that has enslaved both men and women in the areas of Ocamunite and Osimailling.”

East Kyoga police spokesperson John Robert Tukei told Monitor that the conflicting parties were yet to register the matter by press time.

Credit: Monitor