TWO UGANDAN WOMEN DETAINED AFTER ALLEGEDLY KISSING IN PUBLIC





UGANDA has some of the strictest anti-homosexual laws in the world

Ugandan police have arrested two women, both in their 20s, after neighbours reported seeing them kiss outside, an act criminalised under the country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act.





In a statement issued on Tuesday, the police said the pair had been taken into custody on Wednesday 18 February in Arua, a city in north-western Uganda.





Authorities said neighbours had photographed them before alerting police. The women remain in custody without access to legal representation, according to the AFP news agency.





The country’s law imposes severe penalties, including life imprisonment, for same-sex relations and the death sentence for what are described as “aggravated” cases.



The police were alerted by neighbours who said the pair had engaged in same-sex behaviour, AFP reports.





“Neighbours contacted police complaining the two were practising homosexuality and were seen kissing each other in public,” local police spokesperson Josephine Angucia told AFP, adding that the neighbours supplied photos they claimed showed the two kissing openly.





Angucia added that residents also reported seeing groups of women visiting the pair’s one-bedroom home and staying overnight, which they believed pointed to same-sex gatherings. She said the case has been passed on to prosecutors for review and possible court proceedings.





The police accuse the pair, a 22-year-old entertainer and a 21-year-old unemployed woman of engaging in conduct they characterise as sexual in nature and say they have lived together since last year.



Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act is among the strictest such laws in the world.





People found guilty face life imprisonment for consensual same-sex relations, while those convicted of “aggravated” cases, including repeat offences or acts involving minors or vulnerable people face the death penalty





The legislation has attracted condemnation from Western governments and human rights groups.



Human rights campaigner Frank Mugisha criticised the arrests in comments posted on X, saying they highlight the dangerous environment LGBTQ+ Ugandans face. He warned that the law had led to blackmail and extortion, with victims often too fearful of prosecution to seek help.





Uganda is a largely conservative and predominantly Christian nation.



It has faced intense international scrutiny since the law came into force in May 2023.





The United Nations and a number of foreign governments have condemned the legislation.



The World Bank temporarily halted lending to Uganda before restoring it in 2025.



BBC