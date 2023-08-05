Two US Navy personnel are accused of spying for China

Two US Navy sailors in California have been arrested on charges related to providing sensitive military information to China.

Jinchao Wei, a 22-year-old naturalized US citizen, is accused of conspiring to send national defense information to a Chinese agent. Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao, 26, was arrested for accepting money in exchange for sensitive photos and videos.

It remains unclear whether the same Chinese agent is connected to both cases.

Both individuals were apprehended on Wednesday in California. Jinchao Wei was arrested while on his way to work at Naval Base San Diego.

Prosecutors made the announcement regarding the charges during a news conference in San Diego on Thursday.

Jinchao Wei, who served as a machinist’s mate on the USS Essex, an amphibious assault ship, possessed security clearance and had access to sensitive information concerning the vessel.

According to the indictment, a Chinese agent approached him in February 2022 while he was in the process of becoming a US citizen. The agent allegedly paid him thousands of dollars for photographs, videos, technical manuals, and blueprints of the ship.

Furthermore, Justice Department officials disclosed that Jinchao Wei also provided the agent with details of US Marines involved in a maritime training exercise.

“When a soldier or sailor chooses cash over country and hands over national defence information in an ultimate act of betrayal, we have to be ready to act,” said US Attorney Randy Grossman.

China has so far refuted any knowledge of the purported action.

The Wall Street Journal cited Liu Pengyu, a spokeswoman for China’s embassy in Washington, as saying: “The US government and media have routinely exaggerated examples of ‘espionage’ relating to China.

“China firmly opposes the US side’s groundless slander and smear of China,” he added.

Mr. Zhao, also known as Thomas Zhao, was employed at Naval Base Ventura County near Los Angeles. In 2021, he was reportedly approached by a Chinese agent who masqueraded as a researcher seeking information for investment decisions.

The agent paid Mr. Zhao nearly $15,000 (£11,800) in exchange for photos, videos, diagrams, and blueprints of a radar system deployed on a US military base in Okinawa, Japan, as per authorities’ statements.

If found guilty, Mr. Wei could face a prison sentence of 20 years to life, while the charges against Mr. Zhao carry a maximum penalty of 20 years.

Both individuals were charged in separate cases.

Authorities have categorized this alleged espionage as part of a larger effort by China to obtain US military secrets.

Earlier this year, a Chinese spy balloon floating over the United States created tension between the two countries. However, American authorities later confirmed that it did not collect any sensitive information.

“The Department of Justice will continue to use every tool in our arsenal to counter threats from China and to deter those who aid them in breaking our laws and threatening our national security,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen.

It was not clear if either Mr Wei or Mr Zhao had hired lawyers who could comment on their behalf.