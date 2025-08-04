TWO ZAMBIAN LADIES OPEN MATEBETO RESTAURANT IN SOUTH KOREA



(Korea Times)



This Saturday afternoon, people in South Korea have a chance to experience a little Zambia at Uplift, a recently opened bar in central Seoul’s multicultural Gyeongnidan neighborhood.





The Mwaiseni African Dinner Club is hosting its third pop-up dinner experience, bringing the heart of Africa to Seoul. Mwaiseni means “Welcome” in the Zambian language, and that’s what the organizers hope to offer, in a warm, vibrant space where people can come together and experience the richness of African culture through food, music and networking.





This intimate cultural gathering invites guests to enjoy at least eight authentic African dishes, including peri-peri chicken (grilled chicken served with a spicy chili-based sauce), kapenta (crispy fried small fish) and guava and mango salad.





Chungsil Kunda, the dinner club’s co-founder, is from Zambia and has lived in Korea for 15 years. She came here for school and completed her undergraduate and graduate studies at a Korean university.





“At the beginning of this year, just before taking a break from work after seven years, a good friend of mine, Lindsay Walker, who runs a food assistance program and markets to support it, encouraged me to start sharing something I’ve always been passionate about: African food,” she told the Korea Times.





“Cooking has always been close to my heart. I love hosting house parties because, to me, they capture the true essence of African culture, where food, family and friendship are inseparable. In our culture, particularly back in Zambia where I’m from, you don’t eat alone. Meals are about togetherness, about sharing and about celebrating life as a community. That spirit of connection is what I hope to bring to others through food and culture.”





Inspired by this idea, she and Bridget Umutoni from Uganda launched a series of events that aim to give people a glimpse of Africa. But it’s more than just food. Each event includes cultural elements such as traditional dances, tribal face painting, photo zones and head wrap stations with traditional costumes.





“The concept is that food is a doorway into culture. Too often, even when visiting African restaurants in Korea, people experience the taste but miss the story. For example, in Zambia, certain dishes are specifically prepared for weddings or traditional ceremonies. Each dish carries a meaning, history and connection. That’s what we want to share. We want people to take home a memory and some free souvenir, a little piece of Zambia with them,” she said.





Umutoni came to Korea four years ago to study for a master’s degree at Seoul National University.



“During a conversation, we both realized how much we missed this sense of communal gathering,” she told the Korea Times. “We talked about how most social events in Korea tend to focus on things like language exchange, coffee meetups or dance parties, but there weren’t many spaces where food itself was the heart of the gathering. We saw an opportunity to contribute something different, so we started small — just a gathering of friends.”





The first event featured dishes from Zambian and Ugandan cuisine. The second focused on Zambian food, as will the third.



“I was honestly surprised by how well people received it. Not only did African attendees enjoy it, but we also had Mongolian guests, some people from France, Germany, Taiwan and Thailand, and others from diverse backgrounds enjoyed our food. It was interesting to see them get into the African culture. People truly connected over the food, and that connection has only grown.”





The organizers say that everyone is invited. This event is about more than just showcasing Africa; it’s about building community as foreigners living far from home, and supporting one another’s businesses and dreams is crucial.





“Ultimately, we just want to celebrate Africa. The continent has so much to offer, yet it’s often misrepresented. Many African residents in Korea have felt misunderstood or seen their heritage mischaracterized. Through these cultural and culinary experiences, we hope to change that narrative one shared meal at a time,” Umutoni said.