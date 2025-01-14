Tyson Fury announces retirement from boxing

British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from the sport, stating that he is officially hanging up his gloves.

The 36-year-old former world champion made the announcement in a video posted on his Instagram, where he said, “I would like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast. I’ve loved every single minute of it and I’m going to end with this – Dick Turpin wore a mask!”

Fury, who had previously announced his retirement after his victory over Dillian Whyte in 2022, has made a habit of stepping away from the sport only to make a comeback. Despite his earlier declaration of retirement, he returned to the ring later that year.

His latest announcement comes amid ongoing speculation about his future in boxing, particularly following his rematch loss to reigning heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk in December. Just days ago, Sky Sports News reported that Wembley Stadium had been reserved for a potential Fury fight against Anthony Joshua this summer.

Sky News sports correspondent Rob Harris weighed in on the surprise retirement announcement, noting that Fury had announced his retirement before only to return. “Fury has announced his retirement in the past, in 2022, he was lured out of retirement that time, so is this really the end for Tyson Fury at 36?” Harris asked. “If it is, he has had one of the great British heavyweight boxing careers, but with that element of caution, he does often make these announcements then decide he can’t resist the lure of the ring.”

Harris also pointed out that lucrative bouts like Fury’s loss to Usyk could make it difficult for the boxer to stay away. “Fights like this are very lucrative… so maybe the finances make it too irresistible,” he added.

Fury’s last retirement, two years ago, came after his claim that he was done with the sport following his third fight with Deontay Wilder. “I’ve been in this game 20 years, I’m 34 in a few months. I said the third (Deontay) Wilder fight would be my last, but I felt I owed the fans one last homecoming. This is definitely the end of the Gypsy King and I went out with a bang,” he said at the time.