Tyson Fury says he hasn’t spoken to his wife for 3 months after locking himself away for his training camp 

Former heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury has revealed that he has not had any contact with his wife of 16 years in the last three months as he prepares for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk this weekend.

Fury is set to face Usyk for the second time in seven months on Saturday night after losing to the Ukrainian on points in their first fight in May.

The British boxer is taking his training serious as he has blocked contacts from everyone including his wife .

Speaking about his training camp, Fury told TNT Sports presenter Dev Sahni: ‘It’s been a long camp. Been away from my wife and kids for three months, I’ve not spoken to Paris at all for three months, not one word. Yeah, I’ve sacrificed a lot.’

Sahni responded that it would all be worth it if Fury wins the rematch, to which Fury replied: ‘It will be worth it, 100 per cent.’

Fury has been married to his wife, Paris, since 2008. The couple have seven children together, and she is often at ringside for his fights.

However, she was not in attendance when Fury was beaten by Usyk earlier this year.

Fury later revealed that Paris suffered a miscarriage the night before the fight, but did not tell him outright before he got into the ring.

However, Fury claimed he knew of the devastating news after having a phone call with Paris on the eve of the fight.

‘When she said she couldn’t come over, I knew there was a problem,’ Fury said in October. ‘She usually comes out on fight week but she said she had high blood pressure.

‘I knew she wasn’t coming over on the Friday and [Saudi boxing chief] Turki Alalshikh offered us a private jet to get around the high blood pressure and said he would bring the doctor with her.

‘She said she couldn’t come and I asked her what was up and asked her to tell me but she wouldn’t. So I knew, I knew there was a problem. I said to my brother, “She’s lost that baby”. She never told me she had lost the baby, but I knew.

‘I am not making excuses but she was six months pregnant; it’s not like a small miscarriage at the beginning, you have to physically give birth to a dead child, on your own, while your husband is in a foreign country. I could not be there for her in that moment and that is tough for me. To go through that on your own, that isn’t good.

‘I have been with the woman for longer than I wasn’t with her, so it is hard that I couldn’t be there with her in that time. When I got back I got the inevitable confirmation that it was gone but she kept it to herself.’

Tyson and Paris have suffered family heartbreak before on multiple occasions.

Paris gave birth to a stillborn baby in 2014 and miscarried four years later. She learned of her miscarriage on the same day Tyson made his long-awaited comeback after three years out the ring against Sefer Seferi in June 2018, but did not tell her husband until after he had got his hand raised.

Fury has insisted the miscarriage did not affect his performance against Usyk, but his trainer Andy Lee believes it did have an impact on him.

‘Tyson never mentioned it. He never mentioned it once but he was very quiet,’ Lee told The Sun.

‘Even the day of the fight in the afternoon, the fight takes place so late over there, it must have been about 6 or 7pm, we all went for a walk and he was very quiet.

‘When Tyson got into the ring I could see somebody who was a little bit agitated and I think all of those little things that were going on in the build-up to the fight maybe were playing on his mind, or maybe just having that bit of anxiety about him,’ he added.

‘I could see, if you watch the fight back, before the fight he wasn’t really himself. Like usually he’s quite within himself.

‘So just an interesting insight, something I noticed straight away when he got into the ring,’ said the trainer.

Fury is now in Saudi Arabia, with the biggest fight of his career just days away.