U.S. added over 1,000 new Millionaires daily in 2024

Wealth surged in the United States last year at an exceptional pace, with more than 379,000 individuals becoming new dollar millionaires—averaging over 1,000 new millionaires per day—according to UBS’s 2025 Global Wealth Report released Wednesday.

The report highlighted that global net worth rose by 4.6% in 2024, with the Americas leading the charge at over 11% growth. The spike was largely driven by a stable U.S. dollar and strong performance in financial markets.

The United States alone accounted for nearly 40% of all global millionaires, reinforcing its status as the world’s wealth capital.

While the U.S. dominated at the millionaire level, the report noted that Greater China—including mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan—topped the global charts in the mid-tier wealth segment. It led in the number of individuals with a net worth between $100,000 and $1 million, accounting for 28.2% of that group, followed by Western Europe at 25.4% and North America at 20.9%.

Despite the growth, the report pointed out that over 80% of adults globally still have a net worth below $100,000. Only about 1.6% of the world’s adult population holds a net worth of $1 million or more.

Looking ahead, UBS projects that average wealth per adult will continue to grow steadily over the next five years—led primarily by gains in the United States and, to a lesser degree, Greater China.

The findings reflect a broader rebound in global wealth after a turbulent 2022, with growth now being concentrated in regions with resilient economies and strong equity markets.