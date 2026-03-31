Breaking News : U.S. Air Force Deploys Replacement E-3G Sentry AWACS to Saudi Arabia After Missile Strike Loss





In a significant operational update, the U.S. Air Force is set to deploy another E-3G Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft to Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

The deployment comes as a direct replacement for aircraft 81-0005, which was reportedly destroyed in a ballistic missile strike carried out by the IRGC Aerospace Force on March 27.





The incoming AWACS platform is expected to arrive at Prince Sultan Air Base on Friday, restoring critical airborne surveillance, command, and control capabilities in the region amid ongoing tensions.



Source: Babak Taghvaee