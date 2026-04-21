U.S. Air Force Extends A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warthog” Service Life to 2030



The U.S. Air Force has announced it will extend the operational service of the A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft widely known as the “Warthog” until at least 2030. This decision, made in consultation with the Secretary of war, preserves critical close air support capabilities as the Defense Industrial Base continues to ramp up production of newer combat aircraft.





Air Force Secretary Troy E. Meink shared the update directly on X (formerly Twitter) on April 20, 2026, stating: “In consultation with Secretary of War, we will EXTEND the A-10 ‘Warthog’ platform to 2030. This preserves combat power as the Defense Industrial Base works to increase combat aircraft production.” The extension applies to select squadrons, including one active-duty unit at Moody Air Force Base and one reserve unit at Whiteman Air Force Base through 2030, with an additional Moody squadron extended to 2029.





This represents a reversal of earlier retirement timelines outlined in recent defense budget plans. The A-10 has long been valued for its rugged design and effectiveness in providing close air support in contested environments.





Source: Official announcement by U.S. Air Force Secretary Troy E. Meink via X, confirmed and reported by credible outlets including The Aviationist, Military Times, Stars and Stripes, and Air & Space Forces Magazine (April 20, 2026).