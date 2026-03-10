U.S. Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III Sends Strong Warning to South Africa — Billions in American Investment, But Washington Says Patience Is Running Out





Relations between United States and South Africa are facing growing tension after the U.S. ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III issued a strong message about the future of diplomatic and economic ties.





Bozell pointed out that major American technology companies such as Visa, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon have invested billions of rands in South Africa over the years. According to him, these companies collectively support around 250,000 jobs for South Africans, showing how deeply American investment is connected to the country’s economy.





However, the ambassador warned that Washington’s patience is wearing thin. He raised several issues that the U.S. government wants Pretoria to address, including:





Concerns about violence in rural farming communities



The controversial “Kill the Boer” chant, which American officials say fuels tension



Calls for fair land compensation policies





Requests to ease strict ownership requirements under BEE laws



Greater cooperation in the technology and digital sector





Diplomatic relations between the two countries have been strained since last year during the administration of Donald Trump, the President of the United States, when tensions escalated over South Africa’s foreign policy positions toward Iran and Israel.





During that period, Washington reportedly halted some aid, introduced tariffs, and expelled diplomats, which further complicated relations. Currently, there is no South African ambassador in Washington, highlighting the depth of the diplomatic rift.





Bozell also called on South Africa to practice what he described as “genuine non-alignment” in international politics, suggesting that Pretoria should balance its global partnerships more carefully.





Some organisations, including AfriForum, welcomed the ambassador’s direct comments, saying they highlight issues that need attention. But reactions online have been mixed, with many South Africans questioning whether the United States should be issuing warnings to a sovereign country.





The situation has sparked a wider debate about foreign investment, sovereignty, land reform, and South Africa’s global alliances.