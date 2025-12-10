U.S. BACKS JAPAN AFTER CHINESE JETS TARGET JAPANESE AIRCRAFT



Tensions in East Asia just hit a new high.



After a group of Chinese and Russian warplanes buzzed near Japan’s southern islands, Japan scrambled its jets – but what happened next sparked international concern.





Tokyo says Chinese fighter jets locked radar on Japanese planes during the incident, a provocative move seen as a step short of launching weapons.



Japan’s defense chief called it the most serious encounter in years.



Now, the U.S. is weighing in, publicly backing Japan and calling China’s behavior “not conducive to regional peace and stability.”





A State Department spokesperson reaffirmed the “unwavering” strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance and said Washington remains in close contact with Tokyo.





Beijing, meanwhile, claims it was conducting legal and restrained drills – and accused Japan of provocation.



The radar incident came just days after Chinese and Russian bombers flew a coordinated route near Okinawa and the Miyako Strait, echoing movements by China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier.





With Taiwan just 100 km from Japanese territory, and military drills escalating, Tokyo is watching closely and Washington is now watching with them.



Source: Reuters, Bloomberg