U.S. burns through new Precision Strike missiles in Iran conflict 

U.S. burns through new PrSM missiles in Iran conflict untested weapon under fire



The United States reportedly expended its entire stock of the new Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) during the early phase of last month’s operations against Iran, despite the system not completing its full testing cycle.





A U.S. Army official stated that units deployed all available missiles at the start of the conflict and are now awaiting new deliveries, arguing that real combat use has effectively validated the weapon without further testing.





Developed by Lockheed Martin, the PrSM is intended to replace older long-range systems, but its rapid use in active conflict is drawing scrutiny.





Controversy intensified after reports linked the missile to a strike on a school and sports facility in southern Iran that killed at least 21 people. Experts say it remains unclear whether the incident was caused by targeting error, system failure, or other factors, especially given the missile’s incomplete testing history.





The Pentagon has denied responsibility, suggesting an Iranian missile malfunction instead, while independent analysts argue that evidence at the scene more closely matches the PrSM system.