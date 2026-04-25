U.S. carrier location exposed as CENTCOM confirms deployment in Indian Ocean

U.S. Central Command has confirmed that the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) is operating in the Indian Ocean.

The carrier was last tracked north of the Comoros Islands, near Madagascar, heading toward the Arabian Sea.

The confirmation came after independent analysts detected unusual flight activity linked to the carrier group.

A CMV-22B Osprey aircraft, using a civilian tracking signal, revealed its position while flying a route commonly used for personnel transfers.

The incident highlights a potential operational security gap, as U.S. carrier groups typically operate under strict emission control to avoid detection.

The exposure may raise concerns over vulnerabilities in military movement secrecy amid rising regional tensions.