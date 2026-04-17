U.S. carrier reroutes around Africa Red Sea threat forces major detour





The U.S. Navy has reportedly redirected the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush away from the Red Sea, opting for a longer route around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa.





The move comes amid rising concerns over escalating threats from Houthi anti-ship missiles in the region, which have made the Red Sea and nearby routes increasingly risky for large naval assets.





Avoiding the Suez Canal highlights the growing security pressure in one of the world’s most vital maritime corridors, as tensions continue to disrupt both military planning and global shipping stability.