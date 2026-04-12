U.S. Declares Naval Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz After Iran Peace Talks Collapse



President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the United States Navy will immediately begin blockading all ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, following the collapse of 21 hours of ceasefire negotiations held in Islamabad, Pakistan.





Trump confirmed the talks broke down over Iran’s refusal to abandon its nuclear program, calling it the “only point that really mattered.” Vice President JD Vance, who led the U.S. delegation alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, said the U.S. had presented its “final and best offer,” which Iran rejected. Iranian state media attributed the breakdown to what it described as “excessive demands” from the U.S. side.





As part of the blockade order, Trump instructed the U.S. Navy to intercept any vessel in international waters that has paid a toll to Iran for passage through the strait. He also stated that U.S. forces will work to destroy Iranian mines laid in the waterway. Trump added that other countries will participate in the blockade, though no specific nations have been named as of this report.





The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed to international shipping since the conflict began on February 28, 2026. The waterway normally carries approximately 20 percent of the world’s oil supply. The closure has been described as the largest disruption to global energy supply since the 1970s oil crisis, with Brent crude prices having surpassed $126 per barrel at their peak.



Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that his country will attempt to facilitate a new round of dialogue between Tehran and Washington in the coming days





The situation remains rapidly developing.



Sources: CNBC, Axios, NBC News, Stars and Stripes, The Washington Times | April 12, 2026