U.S. delays weapons deliveries to Europe Iran war strains stockpiles, allies criticized



U.S. officials have informed European allies that deliveries of previously contracted weapons are being delayed, as the Iran conflict continues to put pressure on American stockpiles.





The delays affect several countries, especially in the Baltic and Scandinavian regions, where weapons purchased through the Foreign Military Sales program have yet to be delivered.





The situation highlights growing strain on U.S. military resources after years of supporting Ukraine and expanding operations in the Middle East.





European officials warn that the delays could weaken defense readiness, particularly for countries near Russia that depend on consistent military support.





Meanwhile, Washington is pushing NATO members to increase defense spending and purchase more U.S. weapons, in line with policies promoted by Donald Trump.





U.S. sources also indicated that some weapons are being redirected to the Middle East, while criticizing European allies for not taking a stronger role in securing key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.