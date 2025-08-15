U.S. Department of State report reveals that at least 20 died in zambia police cells in 2024 alone

20 DEAD IN POLICE CUSTODY AS TORTURE, KILLINGS CONTINUE

…….Zambia Faces Global Scrutiny as Justice System Fails Victims





A fresh wave of concern has emerged over extrajudicial killings in Zambia, with the latest U.S. Department of State report revealing that at least 20 such deaths were recorded in 2024 alone.

Though the number shows a decline from 2023, human rights observers warn that this is hardly cause for celebration.





The report details how suspects died while in police custody under suspicious and violent circumstances.

In one of the most harrowing cases, a male suspect detained at a police post in Mongu reportedly died after being tortured he never made it to the hospital alive.





Similar deaths occurred in Lusaka’s Matero and Kanyama police stations, where two suspects also died while in custody.

Police officers involved were arrested and charged with manslaughter, but as of year-end, none had been convicted a delay many see as symbolic of Zambia’s weak accountability mechanisms.





The Human Rights Commission (HRC), a constitutional watchdog, confirmed that it continues to receive alarming numbers of complaints involving torture, cruel treatment, and even fatalities in detention centers.

Reports emerged from multiple locations including Mansa, Nyimba, Chilenje, and Munali, where suspects were allegedly beaten, denied medical care, or held in degrading conditions.





Despite public statements by the government promising reform and punishment for violators, the report makes it clear that impunity remains a chronic issue, particularly among security forces. Officers facing serious allegations are often suspended or transferred rather than dismissed or prosecuted.





“The culture of cover-ups and delayed justice sends a chilling message,” said one Lusaka-based human rights activist. “It tells victims and their families that accountability is optional and that’s terrifying in any democracy.”





The Police Public Complaints Commission reported a significant rise in misconduct complaints, many related to excessive force, unlawful killings, and abuse during arrests. However, a lack of follow-through in the justice system has left many cases unresolved, breeding growing public distrust in law enforcement.





Torture remains a recurring issue. The HRC documented several complaints of beatings in custody, including a case in Mansa where a man named Bunda Chama alleged he was tortured by four officers. Though he received medical attention, there was no update on any investigation or action taken against the officers involved.





Legal experts say current laws provide sufficient safeguards to protect suspects from abuse, including requirements for detainees to appear in court within 48 hours. However, widespread reports indicate this is rarely observed, with some detainees held for months without charge often longer than the maximum sentence for the alleged offense.





Civil society organizations are now calling for a complete overhaul of Zambia’s custodial oversight systems. They want independent investigations into custodial deaths, faster trials for implicated officers, and public reporting on police conduct. “You can’t say you respect human rights while people are dying in cells,” said one advocate.



