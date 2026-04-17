U.S. deploys 10,000+ more troops to Middle East pressure mounts ahead of ceasefire deadline





The United States is reportedly sending more than 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East, pushing total U.S. forces in the region to over 60,000 as tensions with Iran intensify ahead of a looming ceasefire deadline.





Around 6,000 personnel are deployed with the USS George H.W. Bush carrier strike group, while approximately 4,200 Marines are moving in with an amphibious force, including the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, capable of rapid coastal assault operations.





The buildup is widely seen as a strategic pressure move by Donald Trump, aiming to push Iran toward concessions in ongoing negotiations over nuclear terms and the status of the Strait of Hormuz.