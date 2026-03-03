🚨 Breaking News : U.S. Embassy in Kuwait Closes Until Further Notice Amid Escalating Regional Tensions





The United States Embassy in Kuwait has officially suspended all operations until further notice due to heightened regional tensions in the Middle East.





In its Security Alert #5 issued on March 2, 2026, the embassy

announced:



Immediate cancellation of all U.S. visa and American Citizen Services appointments





Embassy staff directed to shelter in place

Strong recommendation for all American citizens in Kuwait to do the same and limit movement





The embassy stated it will notify the public as soon as normal operations can safely resume. Kuwait’s airspace remains closed, while the land border with Saudi Arabia is still open (e-visa options available).





This closure reflects the rapidly evolving security situation across the region.



Official Source:

U.S. Embassy Kuwait – Security Alert #5