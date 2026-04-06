U.S. estimates losses at $251.7 million within 48 hours to save 2 pilots



The United States has reportedly sustained significant losses during a high-risk combat search and rescue (CSAR) operation, in order to recover two crew members from a downed F-15E Strike Eagle.





Both the pilot and weapons systems officer (WSO) were successfully rescued alive, with no reported fatalities among rescue personnel.





According to U.S. assessments, total losses reached approximately $251.7 million within less than 48 hours, reflecting the scale and urgency of the operation.





At least two MC-130J Commando II aircraft were intentionally destroyed to prevent sensitive technology from falling into enemy hands. Meanwhile, multiple HH-60 Pave Hawk and HC-130J Combat King II sustained heavy damage but were able to return to base.





The operation underscores the long-standing U.S. military principle of “leave no man behind,” demonstrating a willingness to accept substantial material losses in exchange for the recovery of personnel.