U.S. eyes global maritime crackdown on Iran : expanded seizures could hit ships worldwide



The United States is preparing to escalate its maritime pressure campaign against Iran beyond the Middle East, with plans to inspect and potentially seize oil tankers and commercial vessels linked to Tehran in international waters.





The move is aimed at increasing economic pressure, following renewed Iranian restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz and recent incidents involving commercial shipping.





If implemented, the strategy would significantly expand the scope of the current naval blockade, allowing U.S. forces to target Iran-linked vessels far beyond the Persian Gulf, effectively extending enforcement to global shipping routes.





U.S. military officials have previously indicated that direct vessel seizures were not immediately necessary, prioritizing containment within regional and nearby international waters. However, the evolving plan suggests a shift toward more aggressive enforcement.





American forces in the Pacific are also expected to track and intercept vessels suspected of supplying Iran, as Washington intensifies efforts to pressure Tehran into concessions through economic measures.





The broader campaign reportedly framed as part of an “Economic Fury” strategy combines maritime restrictions with wider pressure tools, aiming to push Iran toward a potential agreement.