U.S. Faces Critical Shortage of JASSM-ER Missiles After Heavy Use in Middle East Conflict





The United States is reportedly facing a growing shortage of its advanced long-range strike missile, the AGM-158 JASSM-ER, following intensive use in ongoing military operations across the Middle East.





The JASSM-ER is a key strategic asset, designed with stealth characteristics to evade radar and strike heavily defended ground targets from distances of up to 925 kilometers. Each missile is valued at approximately $2.4 million, making it both highly effective and costly.





According to recent assessments, U.S. forces have expended more than 1,000 units within the first month of the conflict. This has significantly reduced stockpiles from an estimated 2,300 missiles before the war to roughly 425 remaining—raising concerns over long-term readiness.





The rapid depletion is placing pressure on global force planning, particularly in regions like the Indo-Pacific, where such weapons are critical for deterrence. Replenishment remains a major challenge, as Lockheed Martin, the primary manufacturer, is currently capable of producing only around 500 to 600 units per year.





Military analysts suggest the high consumption rate reflects the need to overcome advanced and layered air defense systems, requiring the use of precision, low-observable weapons in the early phases of operations.





The situation is now sparking debate in Washington over munitions sustainability and the risks of simultaneous conflicts, as rebuilding stockpiles to safe levels could take several years.