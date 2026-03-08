Breaking News : U.S. Faces Major Setback in Gulf Destroyed Missile Radars Could Take Up to 8 Years and Billions to Replace Amid China’s Grip on Key Mineral





In a stunning escalation of the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, two critical U.S. missile-defense radars have been destroyed: the AN/FPS-132 in Qatar and the AN/TPS-59 in Bahrain. According to expert analysis, rebuilding the AN/FPS-132 by Raytheon could take 5–8 years and cost approximately $1.1 billion, while Lockheed Martin’s AN/TPS-59 might require 12–24 months and $50–75 million.

The crisis is compounded by reliance on gallium a vital component where China controls 98% of global supply potentially delaying U.S. military recovery in the region.





This highlights vulnerabilities in defense supply chains amid ongoing strikes. Stay tuned for updates!



Source: Foreign Policy article “War on Iran Costs Limited Munitions and Critical Minerals” (March 5, 2026)