U.S. Forces Decimate Iranian Navy, Clearing Path for Oil Through Strait of Hormuz



American military strikes have effectively wiped out most of Iran’s conventional naval fleet in the Persian Gulf, with reports confirming the destruction of at least 11 to 17 vessels, including key warships and support craft. U.S. Central Command officials stated the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Gulf of Oman are now clear of Iranian surface ships underway.





This decisive action follows Iran’s threats to close the vital chokepoint and attacks on commercial tankers, which had driven oil prices sharply higher amid fears of global supply disruption. With the Iranian regular navy crippled and Revolutionary Guard fast boats heavily degraded, cautious commercial traffic has resumed—some vessels reportedly transiting with transponders off to minimize risk.





Oil prices, which spiked dramatically in recent days, have begun pulling back from recent peaks as the immediate naval threat recedes. The operation underscores U.S. resolve to keep global energy lanes open and prevent economic blackmail through maritime control.





The mission continues to focus on neutralizing remaining asymmetric threats, but the rapid neutralization of Iran’s surface fleet marks a clear strategic win for American forces in the region.



HT RANN