U.S. Forces Hammer Hidden Iranian Missile Launchers in Ongoing Operation Epic Fury





CENTCOM released new footage showing precision strikes destroying concealed Iranian mobile missile launchers deep in remote terrain. The thermal-guided weapon obliterates the target with lethal accuracy.





The Iranian regime keeps trying to hide these threats, but American forces keep hunting them down. When located, they are eliminated without hesitation





Part of Operation Epic Fury, the campaign has already hit thousands of high-value targets across Iran since late February 2026. Iranian missile and drone attacks have dropped sharply—by 70-90 percent in many estimates—as U.S. and allied strikes degrade launch capabilities, command centers, production sites, and air defenses.





The mission continues with overwhelming air and naval power until the threat from Tehran’s ballistic arsenal is neutralized. American resolve remains unbreakable.