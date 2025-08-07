BREAKING: The U.S. has suspended visa applications for Zimbabweans in Zimbabwe, effective immediately, except for those traveling on government or diplomatic business.

The U.S. Embassy in Harare received overnight directives from Washington to halt consular operations.



Visa appointments and interviews at the Harare embassy are paused until further notice, pending additional guidance from Washington. Zimbabweans with valid U.S. visas or permanent residency cards can still travel, and applications from other countries remain unaffected.





Hopewell Chinono writes:



America has stopped all Zimbabweans from applying for U.S. visas in Zimbabwe with effect from today, except those travelling on government and diplomatic business.



The American Embassy in Harare received instructions from Washington overnight to pause consular operations.





This means there will be no visa appointments or interviews during this period at the American embassy in Harare until further notice. Embassy officials said they are awaiting further guidance from Washington.





Zimbabwean travellers with valid visas or permanent residency cards can still travel, those applying from other countries are not affected.





America also imposed a refundable visa bond fee of up to US$15,000 for Malawians and Zambians due to their high overstay rates, the same reason visa processing has been stopped in Harare.





Recent American data shows that 10.57% of Zimbabweans with B‑1/B‑2 visas (tourist/business) overstayed their stay in 2023. Malawi’s overstay rate was 14.3%, and Zambia’s was 10.5%.





These high overstay rates are the main reason the U.S. has introduced a visa bond pilot program for Malawi and Zambia; and why it has suspended visa processing for Zimbabwe.